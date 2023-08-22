A woman convicted of dealing Class A drugs was spared jail after a court heard today how she had reformed her ways.

Katie Coombes, of Cutters Close, Beck Row, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court today.

She had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, after a search of her phone by police revealed she had been dealing cocaine to a small group of acquaintances.

At Ipswich Crown Court (pictured) today, the defendant was spared jail

In May 2022, Coombes was stopped near Newmarket while travelling in a car she did not own – and which she was not licenced to drive.

It was later found that the defendant had herself been under the influence of cocaine while behind the wheel.

Investigators subsequently found a number of texts on Coombes’ phone, detailing her drug dealing activities.

Coombes’ defence barrister, Matthew Sorel-Cameron, today told the court his client’s message history detailed a “limited” operation, which Coombes used to finance her own drug habit.

He said: “The text messages show a familiarity with her clients – they're all people she knew, they're all people she's familiar with. There's no messages advertising drugs for sale, as you would see in county lines cases.

“If you look at those messages, a lot of them are arguments about £10 or £20 owed here or there – bickering with people she knows well. It was a small-scale operation.”

Coombes had been facing jail time for her offending, with some of her cocaine deals valued at around £200.

However, Judge Martyn Levett instead decided to hand Coombes a suspended sentence, noting that the defendant had changed course.

Mr Sorel-Cameron said Coombes had given up drugs.

While she had been unemployed at the time of her arrest, she was now working as a chef, and had not been arrested for any further offences in the interim.

On account of this, and her early plea, Coombes was handed a suspended two-year prison sentence.

This includes a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and four months of electronic monitoring.

Judge Martyn Levett told Coombes: “You have made positive changes to your lifestyle.

“Offences of this type normally result in immediate custody, but I am persuaded that I should take an exceptional course, and give you an opportunity to demonstrate that you can continue with this change.”