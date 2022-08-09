West Suffolk College is looking for the next generation of chefs to help hospitality with a competition to give them a taste of the industry.

Hospitality was one of the worst hit during the pandemic with employers facing recruitment issues, so West Suffolk Council with the college is using £10,000 worth of funding from Suffolk Growth for the ‘Choose Hospitality’ project to highlight careers in the sector.

One of the projects is a ‘Junior Chef’ competition, for 10 to 15-year-olds, where they could win an eight-week cookery course at the site.

Claire Waterson, operations manager of the Culinary Arts Academy at the college, said: “This is a unique opportunity to engage West Suffolk College, West Suffolk Council and local businesses with students and their families.

“The project is tailored to highlight, and ignite a passion for the hospitality sector at a young age and nurture that interest into a career path.”

Entrants must tell the competition what they love about food and upload a picture of their favourite dish that they have cooked.

Entries for the competition closes on August 31 and to find out more about it, go to wsc.ac.uk/choose-hospitality

To also get more into the industry, the project is offering a ‘Welcome to Hospitality’ grant payment of £300 to those that have started a relevant apprenticeship or study programme at the college.

Eligible businesses can also access free courses from the college’s VENI Prospectus to develop and improve their existing workforce.

Interested businesses should contact Andrew.weeler@wsc.ac.uk.