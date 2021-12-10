A commander at a Suffolk airbase has paid tribute to a serviceman who was found dead after going missing.

Camden Mello, of the 48th Fighter Wing Command Team at RAF Lakenheath, was found dead this morning by colleagues.

The news was confirmed in a social media post earlier this evening.

A commander at RAF Lakenheath has paid tribute to his colleague after he was found dead.

Commander of the 48th Fighter Wing Command Team Jason Camilletti says in the video: "It is with heavy heart that I let you A1C Camden Mello is no longer with us.

"We first learned that he was missing last night and through last night and this morning we put an all hands on deck approach to find our team mate.

"This morning, we found him dead, and we believe he took his own life.

"Camden, we love you brother."

Commander Camilletti offered his condolences to Mr Mello's family, adding: "I just want to say something about resilience.

"I know that word is overused so lets throw it out, lets talk about real life, lets talk about the challenges we all have.

"Lets talk about the fact that two hours ago I was bawling in my car over Camden's loss.

"This stuff is real and we're living overseas in the Covid era when there's two thirds darkness, one third day, and all the other life stressors.

"It's natural to feel down sometimes, it's a part of the process, keep battling."