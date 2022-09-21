This year West Suffolk Council have increased their Community Chest Fund to more than £500,000 as way of helping with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The fund, which this year has been increased by 10 per cent, invests in initiatives that support resident's health and wellbeing.

Over the past seven years the Community Chest has invested more than £3.2m in community groups, charities and voluntary organisations.

West Suffolk Council have encouraged community groups, charities, voluntary organisations, faith groups and social enterprises to apply for their Community Chest Fund. Picture: West Suffolk Council

Councillor Robert Everitt, Cabinet Member for Families and Communities at West Suffolk Council, said: "We already know that many of the groups that we have funded before are working to help people through the ongoing impact of the current cost of living.

"Community Chest is still open to applications for much of the important work that we've previously invested, in building stronger families and more resilient communities.

"When we look at this year's Community Chest applications, we will be putting particular emphasis on how the work that we fund will help people, particularly those most vulnerable through the cost of living crisis."

Applications for the Community Chest must be made through the West Suffolk Council website. Picture: West Suffolk Council

The deadline for applications in September 30. Picture: West Suffolk Council

The minimum amount that can be applied for through the fund has now been raised from £1000 in previous years, to £2500.

Successful grant applications will be awarded in February 2023 and paid in April 2023.

Applications must be made via the West Suffolk Council website by September, 30.