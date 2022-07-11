As a result of the cost-of-living crisis, West Suffolk Council has increased funding to its Community Chest.

This fund is intended to boost charities with targeted grants.

Among those benefiting from allocated funds are community groups, voluntary organisations, faith groups and social enterprises across the district.

West Suffolk Council's Community Chest is getting a funding boost.

An additional £500,000 is now being made available via the fund - an increase of 10 per cent.

In addition, the cap on the maximum amount an applicant can receive from the Chest is being increased, from £1,000 to £2,500.

The scheme was launched in 2017, and provides support to a number of good causes across the West Suffolk area.

Councillor Robert Everitt, the cabinet member for families and communities at West Suffolk Council, said: "Now with a new challenge upon us all, we are increasing our investment in the work of community groups and the work that they are doing to help improve the lives of West Suffolk residents.

"Many of the groups that we have funded before are already working to help people through this challenging time.

"While I anticipate receiving applications for much of the other important work that we've previously invested in to build stronger families and more resilient communities, when we look at this year’s Community Chest applications, we will be putting particular emphasis on how the work we fund will help people, particularly those most vulnerable, from the ongoing impact of the current cost-of-living."

To apply for funding via the Community Chest, visit West Suffolk Council's website.