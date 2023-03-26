Mildenhall Police has thanked the public for helping to trace the owner of a dog picked up on the A14.

Officers caught the canine this morning near to Newmarket after it was seen running down the carriageway of the main road.

#1088 pic.twitter.com/g5JkWajiIK — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) March 26, 2023

After putting out social media messages to help find the dog's owner, they came forward and picked up their pet.

The tweet said: Officers would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in relation to the lost dog found on the #A14 at #Newmarket.

"The owner has been located and dog has been returned. Community work at its finest!!"