Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

Subscribe Now

'Community work at its finest!!': Mildenhall Police thank the community after dog found on A14 is returned to owner

By Kevin Hurst
-
kevin.hurst@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:20, 26 March 2023
 | Updated: 17:21, 26 March 2023

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Mildenhall Police has thanked the public for helping to trace the owner of a dog picked up on the A14.

Officers caught the canine this morning near to Newmarket after it was seen running down the carriageway of the main road.

After putting out social media messages to help find the dog's owner, they came forward and picked up their pet.

The tweet said: Officers would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in relation to the lost dog found on the #A14 at #Newmarket.

"The owner has been located and dog has been returned. Community work at its finest!!"

Animals Bury St Edmunds Lakenheath Mildenhall Newmarket Suffolk Suffolk Homepage Kevin Hurst