Concerns have been raised over a proposed restructure of the portering team at a hospital trust.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has launched a consultation with the team to ‘simplify’ shift patterns.

The trust, which runs West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket Community Hospital, said it wants to provide the service in a more efficient way and no jobs were at risk.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Mark Westley

However, a member of staff, who wished to remain anonymous, said the trust was pushing through changes which were clearly designed to save money, not improve care.

In the current financial year, WSFT has a planned deficit of £20.7 million, something it expects to meet with support.

Part of its plan to cut this involved redundancies; less than 20 of these were compulsory and less than 30, voluntary.

The process has not only affected those who have left the trust, but also a larger number of employees who went through redundancy consultations.

The staff member said: “Many of the new shifts reduce recovery time between long nights.

“Domestic staff already working similar patterns have said they suffer from burnout, sleep disruption, and mental strain.

“These are the very people keeping our wards clean, patients fed, and emergency departments running.”

Neil Jackson, associate director of estates and facilities at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “There’s a consultation under way within the portering team, focusing on how we provide this important service in a more efficient way.

“For example, there are currently more than 20 shift patterns in place across the team, and we want to simplify things so we can manage planned and unplanned absence more effectively.

“No jobs are at risk of redundancy as part of the current process.

“Nevertheless, any proposal to change a service involves a consultation with the affected colleagues, and we’re working with them to ensure their views and ideas are fully considered before any decisions are reached.”