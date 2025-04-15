Three Suffolk MPs have joined forces to make the case for extra powers to be given to town and parish councils as part of devolution.

Nick Timothy, who represents West Suffolk, Patrick Spencer, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich and James Cartlidge, for South Suffolk, sent a letter on April 13 to Suffolk County Council over the shake-up of local authorities.

The letter to Cllr Matthew Hicks, county council leader, and Cllr Richard Rout, cabinet member for local government reform, outlines the Conservative MPs’ proposals to ensure local communities have greater control over the challenges and opportunities which affect towns and villages.

From left, MPs James Cartlidge, Patrick Spencer and Nick Timothy outside Suffolk County Council's HQ in Ipswich. Picture: Submitted

Devolution would see Suffolk’s county, district and borough councils replaced with one or more unitary authorities.

The letter summarises the MPs’ joint view that 'it is vital that any money saved through local government reform must remain in Suffolk'.

The letter adds: "We believe we need clear and binding commitments about the powers and budgets of parish and town councils."

The three MPs met Cllr Hicks (centre) and Cllr Rout (second from right) to discuss the issues in February 2025. Picture: Submitted

The areas which they asked for clarity over included road safety, encompassing decisions on speed limits, enforcement and traffic-calming and planning to make sure parish and town councils are fully supported in their development of neighbourhood plans.

Other areas were flood prevention, with responsibility for drain maintenance and clearing ditches, and the use of community assets, so valued spaces such as village halls, common greens and pubs can stay accessible to residents.

Mr Timothy said: “Decision-making by councils and central government on important things like road safety and flood prevention often feels too distant, whether it is in Bury St Edmunds, Ipswich or London.

“We should use the opportunity of local government reform to change this and amplify the voices of residents, with an increase in the power of parish and town councils to improve things for the better.”

Mr Cartlidge said: “In the issues we’ve identified — including speeding and community assets — I know my constituents would welcome the chance for a greater say, where their parish or town is affected.”

Mr Spencer added: “My number one priority is to make sure devolution works for my constituents across Central Suffolk and North Ipswich.

“That means better quality public services, value for money and ensuring local communities are at the heart of the council’s decision making.”



