West Suffolk Council begins consultation on council tax discount for low-income households as part of cost-of-living drive
The district council is consulting the public on options to increase the council tax discount, in a bid to aid low-income households.
West Suffolk Council operates a Local Council Tax Reduction Scheme.
Under this policy, low-income residents benefit from a 91.5 per cent discount on their council tax.
Now, the council has opened a consultation on potentially increasing this discount to either 95 per cent or 100 per cent.
This would assist people on means-tested benefits.
It is estimated that around 4,700 residents would be eligible for the discount.
A council spokesperson said the average working-age recipient of tax relief could benefit from an additional £103 discount under the plans.
If approved, the discount would be integrated into the council's 2023 budget.
It is intended as an emergency measure to combat the cost-of-living crisis, and would be in effect for one year.
The consultation runs through to November 18, and can be completed online.