The district council is consulting the public on options to increase the council tax discount, in a bid to aid low-income households.

West Suffolk Council operates a Local Council Tax Reduction Scheme.

Under this policy, low-income residents benefit from a 91.5 per cent discount on their council tax.

West Suffolk Council is consulting the public on the proposals

Now, the council has opened a consultation on potentially increasing this discount to either 95 per cent or 100 per cent.

This would assist people on means-tested benefits.

It is estimated that around 4,700 residents would be eligible for the discount.

A council spokesperson said the average working-age recipient of tax relief could benefit from an additional £103 discount under the plans.

If approved, the discount would be integrated into the council's 2023 budget.

It is intended as an emergency measure to combat the cost-of-living crisis, and would be in effect for one year.

The consultation runs through to November 18, and can be completed online.