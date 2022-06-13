A convenience store - temporarily closed due to safety concerns - is set to reopen tomorrow.

A statement posted online by the McColl's store in Mildenhall on Sunday evening said the shop was closed while the roof of the building is assessed.

The statement said: "In response to the numerous enquiries regarding McColl's in Market Place and why it is currently closed, there is an issue with the ceiling and its stability is being assessed.

McColls in Mildenhall. Picture Google maps

"This is an old and listed building. For safety reasons it remains closed.

"We are really sorry about the inconvenience this has caused but will let you know as soon as possible when the issue is resolved."

Customers were advised today that parcels could be collected from tomorrow and all Paypoint services will again be available.

A spokesperson for McColl’s said: “The McColl’s store in Mildenhall has been temporarily closed for a short-period of time in order to carry out essential maintenance work.

"We are expecting to reopen the store tomorrow (Tuesday) and look forward to serving all our customers with a quality range of convenience products and services as normal”.