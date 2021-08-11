A man armed with a gun raided a Suffolk convenience shop last night.

Suffolk police were alerted at about 9.55pm to reports of the armed robbery at McColl's, in St John's Close, Mildenhall.

A spokesman said there were reports of two suspects with one reported to have a gun and truncheon weapon.

McColl's, in St John's Close, Mildenhall, was raided last night. Picture: Google

No injuries were reported and no-one has been arrested.

Police are investigating.

