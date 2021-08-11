McColl's in Mildenhall raided by robber armed with gun
Published: 08:30, 11 August 2021
| Updated: 08:48, 11 August 2021
A man armed with a gun raided a Suffolk convenience shop last night.
Suffolk police were alerted at about 9.55pm to reports of the armed robbery at McColl's, in St John's Close, Mildenhall.
A spokesman said there were reports of two suspects with one reported to have a gun and truncheon weapon.
No injuries were reported and no-one has been arrested.
Police are investigating.
To get the latest updates in ongoing cases, police appeals and criminals put behind bars, click here.
Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk
Read more: All the latest news from Mildenhall