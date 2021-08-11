Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

McColl's in Mildenhall raided by robber armed with gun

By Paul Derrick
Published: 08:30, 11 August 2021
 | Updated: 08:48, 11 August 2021

A man armed with a gun raided a Suffolk convenience shop last night.

Suffolk police were alerted at about 9.55pm to reports of the armed robbery at McColl's, in St John's Close, Mildenhall.

A spokesman said there were reports of two suspects with one reported to have a gun and truncheon weapon.

McColl's, in St John's Close, Mildenhall, was raided last night. Picture: Google
No injuries were reported and no-one has been arrested.

Police are investigating.

