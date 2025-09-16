The conversion of a barn into two homes has been denied by a council despite support.

Planners at West Suffolk Council refused a bid to turn a storage barn in Ashfield Green, near Wickhambrook, into two new homes with a large garden.

The barn was a former agricultural building until 2002, when it was turned into storage for classic cars.

Site location in Ashfield Green, near Wickhambrook. Picture: Google Maps

Wickhambrook Parish Council objected to the plans when they were first submitted in May, but later changed its position to one of support following changes to the application.

It concluded the development would meet the needs of the community at Ashfield Green.

Throughout the life of the application, 25 comments were made from residents, mostly in support of the plans.

However, planning officers were not convinced the bid was in line with planning policy, and ultimately refused it.

They argued the conversion would result in negative heritage impacts to Aldersfield Place Farm, and was not sited in a sustainable location given the lack of public transport options and reliance on cars.