The NHS trust which runs West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, is preparing to convert unoccupied nursing accommodation into offices.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) has submitted a planning application for condensers for air conditioning to be installed.

If the plans are approved by West Suffolk Council, the condensers will be built at the back of Rowan House, on the West Suffolk Hospital site.

Rowan House is within the grounds of West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Google Maps

WSFT plans to use Rowan House, which is close to the Eye Treatment Centre, as office space for up to 86 admin workers.

The two-storey building is currently empty, having previously been used as temporary accommodation for nurses.

WSFT, which also runs Newmarket Community Hospital, currently leases 44 desks at an external site.

It is looking to move these employees to Rowan House and create additional office space.

According to its calculations, converting the accommodation into office space will save WSFT £153,000 a year.

The trust said that Rowan House is not being used effectively and better quality staff accommodation is available elsewhere on the hospital site.

Office staff moving to the building would be encouraged to use the trust park and ride scheme or sustainable methods of transport, like cycling.

WSFT does not anticipate that additional members of staff on site would increase parking demand.

The plans relate to the installation of two condensers, which would support the installation of an air conditioning system for the office space.

For the financial year 2025/2026, WSFT has a planned deficit of £20.7 million.

At the end of June, the trust’s reported position in-year was an £8.2 million deficit.

This was £0.6 million better than planned.