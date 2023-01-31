Dozens of community projects are in line to benefit from £557,529 of official funding, following the recommendations of West Suffolk Council's Grant Working Party.

In total, 32 charities, voluntary organisations and other initiatives have been singled out for funding under the Community Chest scheme, which supports good causes in the West Suffolk area.

This follows a process of consultation by the Grant Working Party, which has drawn up a unified plan for the district over the course of three meetings.

The Community Chest scheme supports local charity and volunteer initiatives

The final decision on the awards will be made at a meeting of West Suffolk Council's cabinet on February 7.

A full outline of the proposed grants is included in a recent report.

The Voluntary Network could be in line to receive a grand total of £84,510, to support its various volunteering schemes and transport arrangements.

Citizens Advice West Suffolk could also receive up to £245,379, bolstering its information services and public outreach.

These are among the larger funding packages recommended by council planners.

The Haverhill Community Trust has been recommended for a £11,620 grant, to facilitate its wellbeing support projects.

Bury St Edmunds' Theatre Royal has been slated for a £5,993 grant to support a Creative Theatre Workshop, while St Mary's Church in Haverhill could receive £6,925 towards the cost of a kitchen revamp.

A £10,000 grant to Suffolk Accident and Rescue Service would enable the recruitment of responders in the West Suffolk area, and cover the cost of a new team vehicle.

St Nicholas Hospice Trust is in line to net one of the larger grants, with £20,000 recommended to fund a bereavement service for young people.

Bury St Edmunds Women's Aid is also set to benefit, with a £4,200 grant recommended to support its activities in Haverhill.

A £10,000 grant allocated to Suffolk Family Carers would provide for health coaching for 20 young carers in West Suffolk.

Cllr Robert Everitt, the council's cabinet member for families and communities, said: "Over the years, through Community Chest and councillor locality budgets, we have not only invested in the work of community groups and organisations, but in some cases, we have provided guidance and assistance to help them get set up and made them aware of other external funding.

"All of this has in turn benefitted the health and wellbeing of residents in West Suffolk.

"We now face a different set of challenges around the cost-of-living and have already helped around 60 community organisations access over £160,000 of funds to support the work that they are doing, helping residents through the winter.

"I’d like to thank Cllr Bull and the other members of the Grant Working Party for the many hours they have spent looking at the detail of each application and I look forward to discussing their recommendations with my Cabinet colleagues next week."