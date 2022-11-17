MP Matt Hancock could be facing his final days in the jungle as I'm a Celeb hosts Ant and Dec announced that the first campmate would be leaving on Friday night.

At the end of the episode on Thursday night viewers were told to vote for the campmate they wanted to stay in the show.

The news from Ant and Dec came after the MP for West Suffolk had flown off in a helicopter to enjoy a beach BBQ with Lioness Jill and Coronation Street actor Sue.

What has Matt been up to in his latest Jungle Jaunt? Picture: ITV/Suffolk News

Described by the duo as the 'BBQ King', Matt was like an excited school boy shouting 'have you seen the amount of food'!

At one point Sue, sitting opposite the MP for West Suffolk, said, 'It's like a destination wedding but it's me and you' - which was followed by an awkward pause.

On his return to the camp the former Health Secretary described the beach trip as 'beautiful and romantic' with an added pile of steak

It's nearly time for the first Celebrity to leave the jungle 😱



Head to the #ImACeleb App to vote for your favourite Celeb and we'll bid farewell to a Campmate in tomorrow night's show! 😭 pic.twitter.com/KajD04FcgY — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 17, 2022

Earlier in Thursday nights episode of the ITV show Matt missed out on doing a fairground trial as his campmates opted to let Jill have a go...for once.

His campmate, Hollyoaks actor Owen, joked that Matt had done about 40 trials and it would be fairer for Jill to take it on alongside himself and Mike.

MATT'S JUNGLE HIGH: Winning a trip to the beach BBQ with Jill and Sue.

MATT'S JUNGLE LOW: Asking for some of his starving campmates food, despite having enjoyed the above mentioned BBQ earlier in the day.

Your views: On the Bury Free Press Facebook page Kevin Peck said: "Funny how quickly people forget what a good job he did during Covid.

"I for one think he is coming over very well on the telly, West Suffolk should be proud of their MP."

In a similar vein Linda Brickell posted: "The only person in there that does not moan just gets on with it with positivity! Matt Hancock to win!"

