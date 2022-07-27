West Suffolk Council plans to use £1.9 million to further strengthen the district's economy, improve job opportunities, town centres and rural areas as well as support community groups were approved to send to Government last night.

The council agreed that its investment plan for the area’s £1.9 million share of the Government’s £2.6 billion Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) should be sent to Westminster.

The new national funding is designed by Government to support the implementation of its Levelling Up White Paper as well as 'to build pride in place and increase life chances across the UK'.

West Suffolk Council's headquarters - West Suffolk House.

Councillor John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council, said: "I am pleased that we are able to seize this opportunity for West Suffolk to secure new Government funding to further help our communities and businesses.

"While this money is very welcome it is in addition to the millions of pounds we invest as a council or attract from other partners to improve the wellbeing, prosperity, and environment of West Suffolk.

"As ever, there are many hurdles to follow the guidance and rules set by Government, but we are confident we have a good investment plan that will evolve over the next three years.

"I want to thank the various groups, parish and town councils, individuals, and MPs that we have engaged with and who have given an invaluable locally focused perspective to help set the priorities. I look forward to working with them and others to deliver these initiatives here in West Suffolk as soon as possible."

In order to ‘unlock’ West Suffolk’s allocation of £1,934,467 over three years, the Government requires the authority to submit the investment plan by August 1.