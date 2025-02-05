More than £260,000 is set to be handed out to 44 community projects by a district council, it was announced today.

The first grants under West Suffolk Council’s new Thriving Communities Fund have been agreed, with the funds going to community groups, charities and other voluntary organisations.

Yesterday, the council’s cabinet agreed to recommendations from a grant working party for grants totalling £266,733. The funding will be paid in April .

Cllr Donna Higgins, cabinet member for families and communities, said: “We are investing in projects to help people who are struggling with the cost of living and initiatives designed to support people’s health and wellbeing, including their self-esteem, skills and confidence.

“We are backing the delivery of youth activities, family support and work designed to help people of all ages who feel socially isolated and lonely.

“And we are helping fund specialist emotional and practical support for people that have experienced trauma in their lives – whether that’s domestic abuse, sexual abuse, or the loss of a loved one.”

The Thriving Communities Fund, which launched in July replacing Community Chest, is part of a package of close to £650,000 of community support for 2025-26 agreed by the council’s cabinet last year.

The package includes:

• £266,733 available under the Thriving Communities Fund for 2025-26

• £200,000 a year for three years for Citizen’s Advice West Suffolk

• £179,200 under the councillor locality budget scheme

The Thriving Communities Fund was oversubscribed, with 77 applications totalling close to £1 million.

The grant working party, made up of a cross-party group of councillors, looked in detail at 54 applications and made recommendations for grant allocations.

Approved grants:

The Lightwave community interest organisation, Beck Row and Red Lodge, £1,489

Still Good Food, Bury St Edmunds, £5,085

Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw, £3,830

Abbeycroft -Explore Outdoor, West Suffolk, £6,572

BME Suffolk Support Group, Bury, £6,000

Bridge Community Church, Bury, £10,000

REACH Community Projects, Haverhill, £5,000

Art Branches community interest company, West Suffolk, £6,000

Haverhill Men’s Shed, £7,810

Project 21, West Suffolk, £5,000

Second Chance Stroke Survivors, Bury, £2,000

Steel Bones, West Suffolk, £6,000

Bury Drop In, £16,000

Catch 22 Suffolk, West Suffolk, £6,000

Cruse Bereavement Support, West Suffolk, £1,000

EPIC Dad community interest company, West Suffolk, £4,500

Families Together Suffolk, West Suffolk, £12,000

Green Light Trust, West Suffolk, £3,000

Home-Start in Suffolk, West Suffolk, £18,000

Hope after Suicide Loss, West Suffolk, £1,000

National Horseracing Museum, Newmarket, £4,500

Oblique Arts, Newmarket, £2,703

Our Special Friends, West Suffolk, £7,500

PACT Suffolk, West Suffolk, £10,000

Rural Coffee Caravan, West Suffolk, £5,000

Sporting Memories Foundation, Bury, £4,500

Suffolk Accident Rescue Service, West Suffolk, £5,000

Suffolk Mind, West Suffolk, £5,748

The Voluntary Network, Newmarket, £5,000

Outreach Youth, Brandon, £1,000

The Offshoot Foundation, West Suffolk, £3,000

Game Anglia community interest company, West Suffolk, £2,000

Haverhill Community Trust, Haverhill, £5,000

Lyward Colley Trust community interest company, West Suffolk, £5,760

Mildenhall Town Football Club, Mildenhall, £5,000

St Nicholas Hospice Care, West Suffolk, £10,936

Suffolk Family Carers, West Suffolk, £8,000

Theatre Royal, Bury, £6,000

Vogue Athletics community interest company, Newmarket, £5,000

Alumah community interest organisation, Brandon, £8,000

Brave Futures, West Suffolk, £3,000

Compassion, West Suffolk, £6,480

Restore Women’s Aid, West Suffolk, £15,000