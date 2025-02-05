West Suffolk Council announces £260,000 grants from new Thriving Communities Fund
More than £260,000 is set to be handed out to 44 community projects by a district council, it was announced today.
The first grants under West Suffolk Council’s new Thriving Communities Fund have been agreed, with the funds going to community groups, charities and other voluntary organisations.
Yesterday, the council’s cabinet agreed to recommendations from a grant working party for grants totalling £266,733. The funding will be paid in April .
Cllr Donna Higgins, cabinet member for families and communities, said: “We are investing in projects to help people who are struggling with the cost of living and initiatives designed to support people’s health and wellbeing, including their self-esteem, skills and confidence.
“We are backing the delivery of youth activities, family support and work designed to help people of all ages who feel socially isolated and lonely.
“And we are helping fund specialist emotional and practical support for people that have experienced trauma in their lives – whether that’s domestic abuse, sexual abuse, or the loss of a loved one.”
The Thriving Communities Fund, which launched in July replacing Community Chest, is part of a package of close to £650,000 of community support for 2025-26 agreed by the council’s cabinet last year.
The package includes:
• £266,733 available under the Thriving Communities Fund for 2025-26
• £200,000 a year for three years for Citizen’s Advice West Suffolk
• £179,200 under the councillor locality budget scheme
The Thriving Communities Fund was oversubscribed, with 77 applications totalling close to £1 million.
The grant working party, made up of a cross-party group of councillors, looked in detail at 54 applications and made recommendations for grant allocations.
Approved grants:
The Lightwave community interest organisation, Beck Row and Red Lodge, £1,489
Still Good Food, Bury St Edmunds, £5,085
Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw, £3,830
Abbeycroft -Explore Outdoor, West Suffolk, £6,572
BME Suffolk Support Group, Bury, £6,000
Bridge Community Church, Bury, £10,000
REACH Community Projects, Haverhill, £5,000
Art Branches community interest company, West Suffolk, £6,000
Haverhill Men’s Shed, £7,810
Project 21, West Suffolk, £5,000
Second Chance Stroke Survivors, Bury, £2,000
Steel Bones, West Suffolk, £6,000
Bury Drop In, £16,000
Catch 22 Suffolk, West Suffolk, £6,000
Cruse Bereavement Support, West Suffolk, £1,000
EPIC Dad community interest company, West Suffolk, £4,500
Families Together Suffolk, West Suffolk, £12,000
Green Light Trust, West Suffolk, £3,000
Home-Start in Suffolk, West Suffolk, £18,000
Hope after Suicide Loss, West Suffolk, £1,000
National Horseracing Museum, Newmarket, £4,500
Oblique Arts, Newmarket, £2,703
Our Special Friends, West Suffolk, £7,500
PACT Suffolk, West Suffolk, £10,000
Rural Coffee Caravan, West Suffolk, £5,000
Sporting Memories Foundation, Bury, £4,500
Suffolk Accident Rescue Service, West Suffolk, £5,000
Suffolk Mind, West Suffolk, £5,748
The Voluntary Network, Newmarket, £5,000
Outreach Youth, Brandon, £1,000
The Offshoot Foundation, West Suffolk, £3,000
Game Anglia community interest company, West Suffolk, £2,000
Haverhill Community Trust, Haverhill, £5,000
Lyward Colley Trust community interest company, West Suffolk, £5,760
Mildenhall Town Football Club, Mildenhall, £5,000
St Nicholas Hospice Care, West Suffolk, £10,936
Suffolk Family Carers, West Suffolk, £8,000
Theatre Royal, Bury, £6,000
Vogue Athletics community interest company, Newmarket, £5,000
Alumah community interest organisation, Brandon, £8,000
Brave Futures, West Suffolk, £3,000
Compassion, West Suffolk, £6,480
Restore Women’s Aid, West Suffolk, £15,000