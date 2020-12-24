A council has reintroduced parking support measures for town centre residents in Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and Newmarket during the Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions.

Residential permit holders in Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill will be able to use West Suffolk Council's off-street car parks at no extra charge - an offer made during the second lockdown.

The measure does not include Angel Hill or The Buttermarket, in Bury St Edmunds, nor any other on-street car parking and permits must be displayed.

In Newmarket, where permit parking is not yet in place, the council will amend its current discounted annual permit scheme to allow residents to buy them on a monthly basis.

This means the monthly cost of parking in All Saints Car Park is £12.50, and a flexible permit that covers all other long stay car parks in Newmarket will cost £20.

Frontline NHS and care workers displaying the Government permit issued by their employer can continue to use the car parks for no charge.

Cllr John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council, said: “It is important that we all stick to the Tier 4 rules to stop the devastating increase of Covid-19.

"That means staying at home unless it is to get food, medical reasons, exercise within the restrictions or for people who have jobs that can’t be carried out at home.

"More people will be at home and that will also put extra pressure on parking demand in our town centre streets which is why we are making our nearby car parks available to permit holders to use at no extra charge during these Tier 4 restrictions so they can stay home and stay safe."

Cllr Peter Stevens, cabinet member for operations, added: “We know our car parks, which we operate to serve the town centre economy, will have extra capacity due to the closure of non-essential retail and other attractions.

"While this should by no means be seen as the solution to the parking issues in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, it will help support residents to stay at home during these Tier 4 restrictions."

