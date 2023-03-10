West Suffolk Council is urging residents who heat their homes using alternative methods of fuel to the gas mains, and who haven’t already received a £200 payment, are being encouraged to claim the Government funding.

The Alternative Fuel Payment (AFP) government scheme offers payments of £200 to households that use alternative fuels to the gas grid as their main source of heating.

This includes those using tank or bottled gas, liquid petroleum gas (LPG), heating oil, wood or other solid fuel in their properties.

West Suffolk Council offices in Western Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Jason Noble LDRS

Residents can claim for both the AFP Alternative Funding and the £400 Energy Bills Support Scheme (EBSS) Alternative Funding scheme launched last week, providing they meet the Government’s criteria and have not already been paid these.

Cllr Sarah Broughton, cabinet member for resources and property at West Suffolk Council, said: “Both of the Alternative Fuel Payments and the Energy Bills Support Schemes are about getting money out to help households, including vulnerable residents, with their increased energy costs.

“We are encouraging residents who think they are eligible for either or indeed both of these schemes, to claim at the government website.”

Cllr Sarah Broughton. Picture: West Suffolk Council (62868911)

The funding from the schemes is intended to ensure that all households using alternative fuels are not left with a higher percentage increase to their heating costs compared to those using mains gas who are supported by the Energy Price Guarantee.

Most households using alternative fuels will have already received this payment through their electricity supplier in February.

But there are still a small number of residents that do not have a direct contract with an electricity supplier so they will need to make a claim under the AFP Alternative Funding scheme.

The Government has advised that provided those claiming can show sufficient proof of address, fuel receipts and are not otherwise ineligible, the funding will be provided to them.

The application process for both schemes have a deadline on claims of May 31.

For more information on how to make claims for funding, go to www.gov.uk/apply-alternative-fuel-bill- support-if-not-automatic.

There is also a Government helpline open from 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, for anyone who requires help and support to make a claim or progress a claim. The helpline number is 0808 175 3287.