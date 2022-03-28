Taxi drivers and customers in West Suffolk are being urged to have their say on proposed licensing policy changes intended to support both the trade and residents.

West Suffolk Council is asking for views on changes to its policies around the provision of wheelchair accessible vehicles (WAV), taxi zones and to the maximum vehicle age limit.

The proposed changes are in response to the findings of an independent survey and study, carried out last year.

The independent survey asked taxi drivers, operators, wheelchair users, other disabled people and people who have mobility issues but would not identify themselves as being disabled, about their experience of WAVs. Picture: West Suffolk Council.

A council spokesperson said: “We have listened to both taxi customers and taxi drivers and hope they find this as a workable solution that will allow us to address the current imbalance of WAV provision without having to stick to our existing WAV policy.

“Our longer-term aim is still to work together with the taxi trade to ensure we have a thriving, safe, accessible and greener fleet. But in the shorter term, we recognise that the taxi trade needs to recover from the impact of the pandemic.”

The Council’s existing WAV policy, which has been in place for a number of years, requires taxi drivers to have a WAV when replacing their vehicle.

The council's cabinet agreed to review this policy in September 2020 and in August last year, a month before the survey was due to launch, the Council was presented with a petition and letter of concern by many taxi drivers.

To find out more on the proposed package of changes and to have your say on them, go to www.westsuffolk.gov.uk/Council/Consultations/west-suffolk-taxi-policy-consultation-2022.cfm.

The consultation will run until May 18.