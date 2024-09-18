Options are being considered by a district council to mitigate the impacts of axing winter fuel payments for pensioners.

During last night’s West Suffolk cabinet meeting, opposition councillor Joe Mason prompted members on the possibility of creating a winter fuel discretionary fund for struggling residents across the district.

His suggestion was meant to mitigate the impacts of last week’s Government decision to axe winter fuel payments to all but the poorest pensioners, a benefit meant to help them with energy bills.

Cllr Joe Mason. Picture: WSC

Although there were promises of mitigations being put in place by the Government, Cllr Mason said he feared there was a ‘brewing winter fuel crisis’.

He added many in Haverhill, the ward he represents, and across the district who just missed the threshold, some by just a pound or two, would be left in a vulnerable place and warned ‘a harsh winter could be devastating’.

Although not able to reveal any specifics or make any promises at this time, Cllr Donna Higgins, the council’s lead for families and communities, said conversations were already taking place between the authority and its partners on whether anything could be done to address the issue.

Cllr Donna Higgins. Picture: West Suffolk Council

Also prompted by Cllr Mason, however, Cllr Higgins revealed the warm homes scheme would once again be rolled out this winter, with more information to follow soon.

The scheme provides residents in Suffolk with free energy efficiency measures, including loft, cavity wall and external wall insulation, in a bid to ease bills.