A council could look into cracking down on shared homes as a motion is set to be discussed.

The motion will be presented by Cllr Beccy Hopfensperger, leader of the Conservative Group, during next week's West Suffolk Council meeting.

As it stands, homeowners can convert their homes into small Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO) of between three and six people without permission from the council.

West Suffolk councillors will discuss the motion next week. Picture: Jason Noble LDRS

Cllr Hopfensperger's proposal would explore introducing an Article 4 Direction, which would require homeowners to submit a planning application for the conversion.

These have been used by local authorities elsewhere to prevent losing family homes to shared housing.

In Ipswich, for instance, last year's decision to implement the restrictions has already meant several conversions being turned down.

Cambridge and Oxford city councils have also introduced similar restrictions.

If approved in West Suffolk, officers would be instructed to put together an evidence-based case to cabinet members.

HMOs already in existence would not be affected by a potential Article 4 Direction.

Those of five or more residents have always and would continue to require a licence.