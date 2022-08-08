Plans to build 141 homes in Red Lodge have been approved by West Suffolk Council – despite concerns about potential parking problems.

The application to build 141 homes on a site adjacent to the Kings Warren housing development was approved by West Suffolk Council’s development control committee last Wednesday, with 11 votes in favour and five against.

Last month the committee had deferred the decision, asking for a site visit and clarification about road and path design, emergency vehicle access, boundary strategy and parking availability and restrictions.

West Suffolk House

Following the deferment applicant Crest Nicholson (Eastern) Ltd undertook a site visit and agreed road, foot and cycle path designs with the Highway Authority.

Temporary alternative access to be used by emergency vehicles during construction was also identified, while fencing marking the eastern boundary of the site was agreed.

The highways authority confirmed on-street parking restrictions would be required in Thistle Way and a request for developer funding of £10,000 for the traffic regulations order (TRO) and £5,000 for signage and lining had been made.

Cllr John Burns said: “The actual development itself I don’t have a major problem with.

“Parking is the bare minimum of course, primarily because parking standards are so bad these days.

“We all know what’s going to happen – people will park in the road because there won’t be enough parking spaces for the houses.

“I spoke to residents at a house in Thistle Way who had not been advised about this development or about the proposed traffic regulation order restricting parking. They found out from someone driving an excavator on site.

“This may be legal, but I don’t think it is morally acceptable.

“Yes, there is parking around the back, but there’s only six spaces allocated – which is not enough for all the houses which need the spaces.”

Having previously objected to the plan on the basis of parking and highways issues, Red Lodge Parish Council said it now had no objections.

Cllr Andrew Drummond said: “I’m very pleased the parish council has removed its objections.

“I’m doing some work getting the civil parking enforcement (CPE) team to carry out enforcement in Red Lodge, so we will have traffic regulations there.”

Cllr Andrew Drummond recommended the approval ‘with no hesitation’ and Cllr Stevens seconded.

Of the 141 planned homes, 32 would be classed as affordable dwellings and 10 as affordable maisonettes.

The new Red Lodge development site is made up of mostly agricultural land bounded by woodland and a farm track.