A council will look to crack down on shared homes where 'safety is sacrificed on the altar of profit'.

Cllr Beccy Hopfensperger sought support from West Suffolk councillors on Tuesday to look at implementing an Article 4 Direction across the district to limit the conversion of homes into small house shares.

As it stands, homeowners can convert their homes into Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO) of between three and six people without permission from the council.

Cllr Hopfensperger, leader of the Conservatives, said though they may seem harmless, if left unchecked, HMOs could lead to parking pressures, increased noise complaints, waste management issues, and the erosion of balanced communities.

"Many residents feel the character of their neighbourhood is being altered without their say," she said, "local communities and, indeed, this council, are effectively cut out of the decision-making process.

"[The motion] ensures we, as a council, are equipped to act in the interest of our residents if the data supports intervention."

Article 4 directions have been used by local authorities elsewhere to prevent losing family homes to shared housing.

In Ipswich, for instance, last year's decision to implement the restrictions has already meant several conversions being turned down.

The motion was successfully amended by Cllr Frank Stennett after a vote, to commit the council to look into other options as well as an Article 4 Direction.

Like the initial motion, his amendment committed officers to put together a report to be presented with council, with the added text detailing some of the issues facing residents as well as a public consultation.

Cllr Tony Brown, who welcomed the motion, said actions needed to move faster as HMOs could breed a toxic brew of dangers, erode lives and communities.

He said: "It's time to call HMOs out for what they are: mainly a bad thing that we can no longer ignore.

"Places where, very often, safety is sacrificed on the altar of profit, overcrowding turns bedrooms into sardine cans, often not meeting minimum space standards.

"There are people living in absolutely extremely bad conditions and it is our responsibility; we can do something about it and ask you all to do something about it."

Cllr Richard O'Driscoll, the council's lead for housing, said the picture described was bleak but accurate in some cases.

He welcomed the amendment and warned against putting all the eggs into the one basket of an Article 4 Direction, which had an extremely high threshold.

Cllr Hopfensperger said she would not support the amendment as it watered down her original motion, with other Conservative councillors also voting against it.

Despite this, councillors decided to pass the motion as amended with 30 votes for, 20 against and one abstention.