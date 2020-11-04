Six markets across West Suffolk will remain open for sale of essential provisions during November, a council has confirmed.

West Suffolk Council has confirmed all of the establishments will remain trading what the Government classifies as essential goods.

This will cover food at least, and could stretch to other items depending on updates to national guidelines.

The markets in Bury St Edmunds , Haverhill , Mildenhall , Newmarket , and Brandon will also continue providing stalls in the same way.

Council Leader John Griffiths said: “Following the Prime Minister’s announcement at the weekend on new national restrictions, the council is of course following UK guidance.

"As a result, from Thursday, West Suffolk markets will continue to be open, and operating, but only with stalls that sell essential goods as identified in the Government’s rules."

The regular Farmer’s Market in Bury St Edmunds and Clare will also carry on with stalls selling essential goods.

Cllr Griffiths added: "We will need to respond to any further changes but I would encourage residents to carry on shopping local and supporting our local markets which are essential for the recovery of our high streets.

"West Suffolk has a great community spirit and if you are visiting the market, please also help your family, friends and us all by sticking to the national guidelines.

"We all have a part to play in reducing the spread."

Market Square in Bury St Edmunds Picture by Mark Westley

"Please follow the guidance when you are out: leave space, cover your face, wash your hands and importantly, do what West Suffolk is famous for, look after one another.”

Permanent stalls unable to trade will not pay for their pitch during November.

Some have offered delivery services and details of these will be shared on markets' official Facebook pages.

