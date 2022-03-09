A meeting of West Suffolk Council's cabinet is due to be held in Mildenhall to discuss proposals for a solar farm planned to be built partly in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

The report which can be seen in the agenda for the cabinet meeting, which is being held at the Mildenhall Hub on March 15 at 6pm, highlights very significant concerns on what is proposed by the applicant Sunnica.

The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy will make the final decision on scheme's planning approval, but the council and other affected authorities are being asked their views at the pre-examination stage.

West Suffolk Council is one of the affected authorities being asked for their views.

Sunnica Energy Farm is a scheme for the installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) generating panels and on-site battery energy storage systems (BESS) across four sites within Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

The proposal will also include the infrastructure associated with the required connection to the national grid, including an extension to the Burwell National Grid Substation.

West Suffolk Council has declared a climate emergency and owns a solar farm and so recognises the need for energy generated in a sustainable way.

The proposals have come against some public unhappiness to the plans.

However, the report highlights key areas of concern where outstanding questions have not been answered by the applicant to date during the process. It also emphasises where there is a requirement for additional mitigation and compensation to be forthcoming in order to address concerns.

Key concerns remain in relation to the likely environmental impacts, the quality of assessments of these impacts and the lack of mitigation in a number of topic areas, including landscape and visual amenity, ecology and nature conservation, transport and access and community impacts.

In addition, concerns are being raised in connection with cultural heritage, noise and vibration, socio-economics and land use, battery first safety and impacts on the horse racing industry.

As such the report recommends West Suffolk Council does not support the proposal as it stands and considers that development consent should not be granted for the plans as submitted.