More than 5,000 homes in the West Suffolk Council district are set to be contacted and offered fast applications for energy efficiency work to reducing fuel bills, keep residents healthier and reduce their carbon footprints.

The Warm Homes Suffolk scheme, is being funded from £8,622,000 given to a consortium of Suffolk district councils by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero Home Upgrade Grade Two scheme.

The council will look at the homes, identified as being among those hardest hit by the cost of living crisis, in order to offer fully funded energy efficiency work.

West Suffolk Council HQ, Bury St Edmunds

Councillor Donna Higgins, council cabinet member for families and communities, said: “These individuals and families are feeling some of the deepest impacts of the cost of living crisis and we want to support them ahead of winter.

“I would ask anyone receiving a letter from us to give serious thought to the difference these measures could make to their lives, and to get in touch.”

The council is also inviting applications from off gas-grid homes who may be eligible for financial help under the same scheme to get in contact.

For more details and to check eligibility, go to the Warm Homes Suffolk website.