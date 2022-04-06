A range of Easter school holidays have been organised by West Suffolk Council, offering free fun activities for the district's families.

Film making, adventure, creative arts, sports, swimming and outdoor cooking are being offered to help people through the Easter period as part of the Government’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme.

Working with a range of partners, free places for the activities are based on children and families who are on benefits related free school meals or pupil premium or where there is an identified need (such as being in care, bereavement, or if they are homeless).

Suffolk Holiday Activity Programme logo.

Councillor Robert Everitt, cabinet member for communities at the council, said: "Families are facing tough decisions as the cost of living rises and school holidays can be particularly challenging.

"We want to help everyone be active, eat healthily and take part in fun activities that will help their wellbeing. Please check out the details and pass them on to those who may be interested.

"This is an opportunity for children and young people to enjoy fun, creative and sporting activities that will enable them to develop new skills and build their confidence."

The activities are part of the Government’s HAF, backed by a nationwide investment of up to £220 million, and coordinated locally by West Suffolk Council.

Children not meeting the criteria for free places are also welcome to participate in many of the events for a small cost.

The activities and sessions are on offer across the district, including Brandon, Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Mildenhall and Newmarket.

For more information on the programme of activities, click here.