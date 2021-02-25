West Suffolk Council is set to offer further aid to community and voluntary groups in the form of 'support' events.

The authority will work with Community Action Suffolk group to put on the workshops and guidance sessions from next month.

It all follows the council supporting 33 organisations from their community chest grant scheme - which saw a £466,733 kitty divided between groups.

The council said there were 62 applicants and those unsuccessful will still have access to the support events.

The first event on March 17 will look into crowd funding possibilities and will cost £10 per applicant. For more information, click here.

Then, on April 26, there will be an event on 'finding useful local data and information to support funding bids,' which us supported by Suffolk Observatory. Register here.

The council has committed to helping organisations and charities.

Community groups can also book a surgery session here, or can receive financial support from the council by emailing: families.communities@westsuffolk.gov.uk

Councillor Robert Everitt, cabinet member for families and communities, said: “We have been supporting and investing in the work of community groups, voluntary organisations and charities across West Suffolk for a number of years.

"The importance of their work has perhaps been no better demonstrated than in these past 12 months of the pandemic.

"Physical and mental health and wellbeing, loneliness, isolation, and helping people through tragedy and trauma, are all part of the work that many of these organisations do, and their role will be just as vital in the recovery phase. That is why I am pleased to be offering the first of these workshops in partnership with Community Action Suffolk."

