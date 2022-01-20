These are some of the biggest payments handed out by West Suffolk Council in November
Cleaning charges, construction work transforming the former Post Office, in Bury St Edmunds, and disabled facilities grants were some of the biggest bills paid by West Suffolk Council in November 2021, it has been revealed.
The council has published its latest payments to suppliers list, which includes all payments over the value of £250 for November last year.
The authority paid more than £260,000 to Verse Facilities Management for cleaning charges across various sites – a total the council said represented a quarterly payment.
A spokesperson for West Suffolk Council said: "The contract covers cleaning our buildings and facilities, custodian (caretaker) duties, courier services between facilities, catering, print services and post room services.
"As well as West Suffolk House, Mildenhall Hub and Haverhill House, the contract also includes museums, The Apex, The Athenaeum, car park buildings, five public toilets, bus shelters, changing rooms, visitor centres, commercial offices that we own and business starter units.
"We also share or provide facilities to other public and private sector partners/businesses. Some services at these facilities are provided by Verse, where a service charge is made to occupiers to recoup their share of the cost.”
Other payments made during November included: more than £57,000 on agency staff; Remembrance Day expenses including reception, refreshments and PA system; and pilates sessions.
The full list of November payments includes:
Verse Facilties Management cleaning charges for various sites: £263,092.41
Structural engineering, architectural adviser and construction work at 17-18 Cornhill (former Post Office): £227,483.00
Disabled facilities grants: £161,097.59
Brandler Galleries (Moments exhibition): £88,489.06
Provincial House replacement windows: £66,251.74
Agency staff fees: £57,106.95
Hollands Road, Haverhill:
Electrical and lighting upgrade to units: £54,457.66
Hollands Road repairs, maintenance and decoration: £16,060.95
Artiste fees:
Phil McIntyre Entertainments Ltd: £39,956.18
Show Of Hands Ltd: £8,523.26
Exchange Events Ltd: £7,315.13
TGC Concerts Ltd. t/a The Gig Cartel: £6,169.62
The John Boddy Agency LLP: £3,600
Theatr Mwldan Ltd T/A Theatr Mwlden: £2,500
London Ballet Company: £2,341.26
The Agency Group Ltd. T/a United Talent Agency: £1,750
Active Events: £1,000
Free Trade Agency: £1,000
Premier Inn: £921.92
Carole Baker, Health and Wellness: £800
Greene King Brewing and Retailing Ltd T/A Dog and Partridge: £408.30
Athenaeum fire alarm system replacement: £24,926.49
Replacement of Spare parts inventory for Toggam Solar Farm: £18,581.25
B&B accommodation: £16,255.50
Work to release restrictive covenants on Rous Road car park: £10,000
Nowton Park wetpour repairs: £9,530
Works to establish post room at West Suffolk House: £9,450
Private landlord/rent costs: £9,059.67
PPE purchase: £4,251.74
Caledonian steel frame seat: £3,710
Spare parts for swing rope equipment at Flying Fortress play area: £2,434
Professional fees (Cornerstone Barristers): £2,000
Remembrance Day:
Reception following Remembrance parade: £1,814.75
Refreshments following rose garden Remembrance service: £375
PA system for Remembrance services: £440
Furniture:
Furniture for Afghan housing (Gatehouse): £1,975
Furniture supplied by St Nicholas Hospice: £675
Breakout area charges for various sites: £1,775.92
Pilates sessions: £510
Find the payments list at https://www.westsuffolk.gov.uk/Council/Finance_and_Statistics/paymentstosuppliers2021-22.cfm