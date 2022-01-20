Cleaning charges, construction work transforming the former Post Office, in Bury St Edmunds, and disabled facilities grants were some of the biggest bills paid by West Suffolk Council in November 2021, it has been revealed.

The council has published its latest payments to suppliers list, which includes all payments over the value of £250 for November last year.

The authority paid more than £260,000 to Verse Facilities Management for cleaning charges across various sites – a total the council said represented a quarterly payment.

West Suffolk House (54357987)

A spokesperson for West Suffolk Council said: "The contract covers cleaning our buildings and facilities, custodian (caretaker) duties, courier services between facilities, catering, print services and post room services.

"As well as West Suffolk House, Mildenhall Hub and Haverhill House, the contract also includes museums, The Apex, The Athenaeum, car park buildings, five public toilets, bus shelters, changing rooms, visitor centres, commercial offices that we own and business starter units.

The Apex in Bury St Edmunds (54357912)

"We also share or provide facilities to other public and private sector partners/businesses. Some services at these facilities are provided by Verse, where a service charge is made to occupiers to recoup their share of the cost.”

Other payments made during November included: more than £57,000 on agency staff; Remembrance Day expenses including reception, refreshments and PA system; and pilates sessions.

The full list of November payments includes:

Verse Facilties Management cleaning charges for various sites: £263,092.41

Structural engineering, architectural adviser and construction work at 17-18 Cornhill (former Post Office): £227,483.00

Disabled facilities grants: £161,097.59

Brandler Galleries (Moments exhibition): £88,489.06

Provincial House replacement windows: £66,251.74

Agency staff fees: £57,106.95

Hollands Road, Haverhill:

Electrical and lighting upgrade to units: £54,457.66

Hollands Road repairs, maintenance and decoration: £16,060.95

Artiste fees:

Phil McIntyre Entertainments Ltd: £39,956.18

Show Of Hands Ltd: £8,523.26

Exchange Events Ltd: £7,315.13

TGC Concerts Ltd. t/a The Gig Cartel: £6,169.62

The John Boddy Agency LLP: £3,600

Theatr Mwldan Ltd T/A Theatr Mwlden: £2,500

London Ballet Company: £2,341.26

The Agency Group Ltd. T/a United Talent Agency: £1,750

Active Events: £1,000

Free Trade Agency: £1,000

Premier Inn: £921.92

Carole Baker, Health and Wellness: £800

Greene King Brewing and Retailing Ltd T/A Dog and Partridge: £408.30

Athenaeum fire alarm system replacement: £24,926.49

Replacement of Spare parts inventory for Toggam Solar Farm: £18,581.25

B&B accommodation: £16,255.50

Work to release restrictive covenants on Rous Road car park: £10,000

Nowton Park wetpour repairs: £9,530

Works to establish post room at West Suffolk House: £9,450

Private landlord/rent costs: £9,059.67

PPE purchase: £4,251.74

Caledonian steel frame seat: £3,710

Spare parts for swing rope equipment at Flying Fortress play area: £2,434

Professional fees (Cornerstone Barristers): £2,000

Remembrance Day:

Reception following Remembrance parade: £1,814.75

Refreshments following rose garden Remembrance service: £375

PA system for Remembrance services: £440

Furniture:

Furniture for Afghan housing (Gatehouse): £1,975

Furniture supplied by St Nicholas Hospice: £675

Breakout area charges for various sites: £1,775.92

Pilates sessions: £510

Find the payments list at https://www.westsuffolk.gov.uk/Council/Finance_and_Statistics/paymentstosuppliers2021-22.cfm