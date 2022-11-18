Figures from West Suffolk Council has shown it has helped more than 800 households who were homeless or facing homelessness in the past year.

The authority has and continues to use a variety of support including emergency, temporary and specialist support rough sleeper accommodation, ensuring there are enough beds in place to meet demand.

But it warns it is preparing for a possible increase next year and is always looking to secure more access to accommodation.

Two of the Looking For Change campaign posters.

Cllr Sara Mildmay-White, cabinet member for housing and health, said: "By investing in both accommodation and support, we have, over recent years, reduced the number of people who are rough sleeping in West Suffolk."

In the year up to the end of October, the council helped prevent 212 households from becoming homeless, while it has helped another 626 through temporary accommodation and back into a more settled and permanent home.

Alongside all of this, the council is continuing to help people who are homeless and sleeping outdoors – also known as rough sleepers.

One of the Bury St Edmunds Looking For Change? posters.

By November 1, West Suffolk had nine rough sleepers. compared to 36 when the council first set up its rough sleeper support service in 2018.

"Homelessness isn’t all about the people we see on the streets, many of whom we have accommodated; the work we do to help those households who are facing homelessness or have become homeless or are living in unfit or unsuitable housing for their needs, is so important," Cllr Mildmay-White, said.

"But we can only help people when they are ready to be helped. Sadly, some people are not always ready to accept our help and others have been accommodated and then lost that accommodation due to their actions.

"We don’t give up, however, and we are continuing to do everything in our power to encourage our rough sleepers to take up the accommodation and support that is available to them."

One of the Newmarket Looking For Change? posters.

The Council also works with the charity Bury Drop In, which helps people who are homeless including people who are rough sleeping and one of a number of partners in its 'Looking for Change' campaign.

The campaign encourages people not to give money to people that they see on the streets. This is because sometimes the people presenting themselves as rough sleepers to people out shopping, are accommodated while in other cases the money they receive is being spent on feeding their addiction, making it harder to get them to engage with the support and accommodation available – in effect keeping them on the streets.

Looking for Change instead challenges people to think about the reasons why they give – and instead give to the charity. The money is then used to help people who have previously been rough sleeping, who have subsequently stayed in temporary accommodation while they got support for any mental health or addiction issues that they may have, and who are ready to move into more settled and permanent accommodation.

In Bury St Edmunds, people can support the campaign through a text by typing BSE followed by the amount (so for £5 type BSE5) and send to 70085. You can also donate online, by clicking here.

In Newmarket, the campaign has been launched by the Newmarket InterFaith Forum as well as Bury Drop In.

People can support the campaign through a text by typing NKT followed by the amount (so for £5 type NKT5) and send to 70085. You can also donate online by clicking here.

If you know or suspect someone is sleeping rough, the quickest way to report it to the council’s rough sleeper service is by using Streetlink (www.streetlink.org.uk).

The service then gets an alert and they will go and speak to the person (if they aren’t already) to try to get them the help that they need.