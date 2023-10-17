The number of households being helped through homelessness by West Suffolk Council has increased year-on-year, as the cost of living crisis bites.

In the past six months – from April 1 to September 30 – the council’s housing team has intervened to prevent 77 households becoming homeless, while another 90 households who became homeless have been rehoused.

Meanwhile, the council is continuing to support another 148 households, including some living in temporary or emergency accommodation.

West Suffolk house, in Bury St Edmunds

In the past year the council has invested more than £1.2 million on improving existing temporary accommodation and increasing the amount of accommodation it can access.

Cllr Richard O’Driscoll, cabinet member for housing, said: “The cost-of-living-crisis with interest rate rises on mortgages and the knock-on effect to rents, coupled with inflated costs for some of the basic things we all need such as food, has all had a significant impact on households.

“People have struggled to keep up with their rent or mortgages and sadly that has seen more people in need of our help. The numbers effected include many people in work as well as those dependent on benefits.”

The number of people needing help has increased compared to the same six months last year, when the council helped to prevent 47 households from becoming homeless, ‘relieved’ 90 households out of homelessness and continued to support another 141 households.

From April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023, the council prevented 117 households from becoming homeless, ‘relieved’ another 220 out of homelessness and worked with 263 other households.

Cllr O’Driscoll added: “Wherever we can, we will always try to prevent people, whether it’s an individual, a couple or a family, from losing their home. Where that does happen, we have sufficient temporary and emergency bed and breakfast accommodation in place.

“We are continuing to invest not just in delivering more temporary accommodation, but also improving the living conditions inside. We recognise it’s a difficult and stressful enough time as it is for people when they have to turn to us for help. The least we can do is try to make their stay – however temporary it is – as good as it can possibly be while we help them secure a new home to live.”

The council has also invested in specialist support and accommodation to help reduce the number of rough sleepers in the district – with four rough sleepers recorded on September 30, although this number can fluctuate from day to day.

In 2018, when the council launched its Rough Sleeper Support Service, there were 36 rough sleepers.

Many of those previously housed continue to be supported by the council – of the four rough sleeping on September 30 two have previously been supported and accommodated.

Cllr O’Driscoll said: “If people see or suspect someone is sleeping rough, the quickest way to report it to the council’s rough sleeper service is using StreetLink www.thestreetlink.org.uk. Our service then gets an alert and they will go and speak to the person (if they aren’t already) to try to get them the help that they need.”

- Support the Looking for Change campaign – to help people who have been rough sleeping – in Bury St Edmunds by texting BSE followed by the amount (so for £5 type BSE5) and send to 70085. Support the Newmarket campaign by texting NKT followed by the amount (so for £5 type NKT5) and send to 70085.