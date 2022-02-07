West Suffolk Council is undertaking an interim review of parish and town boundaries to ensure residents have easy and linked access to democracy.

Due to confirmed changes to county council division boundaries, there are anomalies where boundaries do not match in some parish and town council areas.

West Suffolk Council is taking the opportunity to look at what is known as ‘community governance arrangements’ for these areas to see if they could be improved.

West Suffolk House, in Bury St Edmunds

In particular, the interim review is designed to consider potential improvements to warding arrangements for town councils in Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and Newmarket so, where possible, they match current district ward and new county division boundaries which will soon be laid in Parliament.

This is to ensure local governance arrangements within West Suffolk continue to be reflective of communities, efficient and effective.

Undertaking the review provides the council with an opportunity to look at any other anomalies to parish arrangements.

The council is asking parish and town councils and other stakeholders with an interest in community governance to think about any anomalies which need to be addressed so the issues could be considered for inclusion in the draft recommendations that will then go for public consultation.

The review will look at the following aspects of community governance:

to consider the names and styles of any existing parish council

to consider the number of councillors to be elected to any existing parish council

to consider the boundaries of any existing parish council

to consider the warding arrangements of any existing parish council, including the number and boundaries of any such wards, the number of councillors to be elected for any such ward and the name of any such ward.

It will also look at a specific issue deferred by St Edmundsbury Borough Council’s review in 2016, which relates to the Lark Grange growth site, which is within the Rushbrooke with Rougham parish area.

The review is focussed on parish and town council arrangements and does not look at district or county boundaries.

Cllr Carol Bull, portfolio holder for governance for West Suffolk Council, said: “The ultimate aim is to deliver effective and convenient local governance to residents.

"While this sounds very dry this is vital in ensuring the area that you vote in makes sense and to ensure people have easy to access and understandable democracy in their area so they can have their say on things that affect them and their community.

“It is important all residents of the area where the review is taking place are aware of this review as it could have an impact on where you live. The outcome should enable a more effective and convenient delivery of local services and residents are really at the heart of whether or not these changes take place.”

The deadline for initial submissions is February 25. More information is available at www.westsuffolk.gov.uk/cgr

Once the council has draft recommendations a wider consultation will take place.

The consultation will take place between April and June.