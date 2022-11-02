Options for the future of thousands of streetlights across West Suffolk will be discussed next week.

On Tuesday, West Suffolk Council’s cabinet will consider a report on streetlights following a district-wide audit.

While the majority of streetlights in West Suffolk are owned and maintained by Suffolk County Council, West Suffolk Council does have the power to provide lighting as a local authority, along with town and parish councils.

Streetlights in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Camille Berriman

More than 2,300 non-county council lights are in the former Forest Heath District Council area and of those, around 2,000 are run by parish councils.

In the former St Edmundsbury area an estimated 1,500 non-county council lights are in operation, but very few are run by parishes.

In June, West Suffolk Council decided to survey street lighting at a district level to find out which parishes wanted to work with West Suffolk and Suffolk County councils on the review, to consider whether all lights were still felt to be relevant locally and to investigate the costs of upgrading lights and incorporating them into the county council’s central management system, which offers the chance to utilise dimming or ‘part night’ settings to save energy usage with LED streetlights.

West Suffolk Council also owns 691 streetlights which have not yet been upgraded to LED, with the cabinet already agreeing to work with the county council to survey and upgrade these.

Estimates suggest converting the remaining lights could save the council around £60,000 per year.

The audit survey received 16 parish council responses, with some willing to explore joining the central system and others feeling it would not be applicable to them.

Tuesday’s cabinet meeting is recommended to acknowledge the street lighting audit results, to revisit the issue of streetlight ownership as part of a planned 2023 review of the authority’s relationship with town and parish councils and to share the information it gathered from the audit with Suffolk County Council.