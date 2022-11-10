A Suffolk council has set out £2.7 million plans to boost the local economy and tackle the cost of living crisis.

West Suffolk Council Cabinet agreed the plans, which will include two separate Government funds to be spent over three years, in a meeting earlier this week.

A total of £1,943,467 will be allocated to the district through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and £753,701 will come from the more recently announced Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF).

West Suffolk Council offices in Western Way, Bury St Edmunds: Picture: Jason Noble

The funding, the majority of which will be used in the second and third of the three years, will help support businesses, heritage, rural enterprises and initiatives to tackle the cost of living crisis.

It will also be used to improve towns and high streets, including better access for people with disabilities.

Plans include moving the market in Newmarket, creating a new car park in Clare, supporting community groups, sports and art organisations, and BIDS and town councils will be able to bid for extra funding.

Each fund has strict Government criteria that need to be met to unlock the allocated funding and is part of the national policy on levelling up while driving growth and prosperity.

This also means the REPF can be used anywhere in West Suffolk but not Bury St Edmunds whereas UKPSF can be allocated across the district.

The full details of grant funding opportunities will be published on the council website.

Cllr John Griffiths, Leader of West Suffolk Council, said: “These two Government funds, which represent a total of nearly £2.7 million, are welcome in helping deliver plans that further support growing the economic, wellbeing and environmental wellbeing of our businesses and communities.

"The plans we have drawn up will evolve but are designed to meet the Government guidelines as well as our own ambitions, including in our rural areas which we have already targeted through a special taskforce.

"They are based on engagement and local evidence to make sure the funding is targeted and effective but also encourages additional investment.

"We have put forward a mix of initiatives that include those that can only be delivered through the Council’s stewardship.

"But there are also direct grants that will enable a range of businesses and organisations to apply for and help deliver further growth and improvements.

"It is thanks to our successful families and communities, economic growth and environmental work that we have been able to once again seize this national opportunity."