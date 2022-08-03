West Suffolk Council spent more than £500,000 on insurance premiums in June according to payments list
Fleet replacement, facility services and insurance premiums topped the list of payments made by West Suffolk Council during June.
The authority has just published its monthly list of payments over £250 to suppliers.
The list – which includes more than 750 different payments – also details the £130,243 paid to Barnes Construction as its work on the project to transform the former Post Office, in Bury St Edmunds, into retail units and flats nears completion.
Meanwhile, the West Suffolk Council document – published in full on its website – also includes a payment of more than £6,000 for play area equipment at Brandon Country Park, a payment of more than £4,000 for bins and thousands of pounds for bedding plants and hanging baskets.
The full list of June payments includes:
Motus Commercials Limited (purchases), fleet replacement: £291,687
Verse Facilities Management Limited, facility services: £280,372
Zurich Management Services Limited (T/A Zurich Municipal), insurance premiums: £277,216
Arthur J Gallagher Insurance Brokers Ltd, insurance premiums: £248,262
The Barnes Group Ltd T/A Barnes Construction, works carried out at BSE Cornhill site: £130,243
SRC Aggregates Limited, College Heath Road Mildenhall demolition works: £66,026
Various performing artists, artiste fees: £65,062
Cornerstone East Anglia Ltd, external wall insulation works – Shepherds Grove Park Court park home site: £64,675
WFL (UK) Ltd t/a Hall Fuels, fuel: £57,614
Roof Soleil Ltd, installation of solar PV; at Mildenhall Industrial Estate: £47,497
Greenheath Asset Management, repair to Toggam Solar Farm, New Fen Gravel Drove, Lakenheath following storm damage: £44,327
Agency staff fees: £43,828
Pick Everard, additional fee for charge control requests: £41,133
B&B providers, B&B accommodation charges: £37,008
Chargemaster Ltd t/a BP Chargemaster, provision and installation of EV charging points at St Andrew's Long Stay car park, Bury: £33,992
Greenheath Asset Management, hire of transformer for Toggam Solar Farm: £25,308
Suffolk County Council, Women’s Cycle Tour – contribution: £25,000
Abbeycroft Leisure, Women's Tour of Britain 2022: £23,000
Currie & Brown UK Ltd, WWD project management services fee: £20,000
Cobalt Telephone Technologies Ltd, RingGo fees: £18,781
Greenheath Asset Management, repair to station B transformer at Toggam Solar Farm: £18,459
CLC Contractors Limited, 2 and 3 Highbury Road Brandon: £15,508
Suffolk County Council, construction for new TRO (market): £15,396
Gipping Construction Limited, 27 Hollands Road Haverhill works carried out: £14,714
Suffolk County Council, Safer Stronger Communities Board – ECINS Anti Social Behaviour case management system: £14,412
Kamma Limited, sweeper licence fees: £14,062
Julia Hughes, Land rental for Toggam Solar Farm, New Fen Gravel Drove, Lakenheath – April 2022 to June 2022: £13,439
Landmark Scaffolding Limited, WSH scaffolding for rooflights access: £12,289
Currie & Brown UK Ltd, quantity surveying services fee: £12,000
Skips and Compactors Ltd, 40yrd open container: £11,216
Arlingclose Ltd, treasury management advisory service: £10,500
Abbey Glass Ltd, Mildenhall Bus Station public toilet door replacement and wind break installation: £9,723
Reactec Limited, HAV system: £9,418
Cadman Construction Ltd, replacement cladding Haverhill Leisure Centre: £8,897
Traffic Enforcement Centre, debt registrations: £7,657
Peter J Ward Nurseryman Ltd, summer bedding for Abbey Gardens and various sites: £6,989
Lark Technology Group, Moyse's Hall to install new radiators within the museum: £6,900
Playdale Playgrounds Limited, play area equipment for Brandon Country Park: £6,120
Dignity Funerals Ltd, public funerals costs: £5,968
Countrystyle Recycling, glass bottle bank emptying: £5,945
QMS Services Limited, Nowton Park gritting inclusive of parking spaces: £5,250
Purcell Architecture Ltd, professional services: £5,000
Cambridge Marquees and Events Ltd, extra hire costs: £4,791
Eastern Play Services Ltd T/A Eastern Landscapes and Fencing, Hardwick Heath supply and installation of fencing: £4,780
A2M Limited, 3 Jacqueline Close to carry out repairs/replace fence: £4,665
Skips and Compactors Ltd, skips: £4,414
Currie & Brown UK Ltd, project management services – Cornhill: £4,350
ESE World Ltd, bins: £4,037
Woolpit Nurseries Ltd, hanging baskets: £3,970
Peter J Ward Nurseryman Ltd, summer bedding for Abbey Gardens and various sites: £3,763
Southern Counties Roofing Contractors Ltd, 2 and 3 Highbury Road Brandon roof renewal: £3,459
E Harris t/a Tanners Wharf, rent for parking spaces – Shire Hall: £3,125
Clearway Enviromental Services (UK) Ltd, former Mildenhall Swimming Pool security shutter doors and windows: £2,955
Montagu Evans LLP, to provide further viability works: £2,800
East Fire Extinguishers & Alarms UK Ltd, the Athenaeum undertake intruder alarm upgrade works: £2,769
Dawsongroup Sweepers Ltd, sweeper off hire: £2,720
A2M Limited, Hollands Road Car park fencing removal and new fencing to close gap: £2,450
Variety of clamps – site visits and shipping fee, DuckDuck Ltd t/a Gridduck: £2,378
R. H. Landscapes and Maintenance Ltd, Hardwick Heath landscaping: £2,290
Lark Technology Group, Nowton Park EICR to visitors' centre: £2,093
R. H. Landscapes and Maintenance Ltd, Turner Close, Haverhill – supply and install feather edge boards, post and gravel board: £2,028
Venue Services Ltd T/A Venue Audio Visual, equipment for cabinet meeting at Mildenhall Hub: £1,610
Lark Technology Group, Newmarket Leisure Centre car park lighting repair faulty lights to columns: £1,470
Sodexo Limited, Platinum Jubilee Sunset Ceremony reception in the Athenaeum: £1,283
Adapt Limited, professional business writing training course: £650
G K Consulting, diversity training for managers: £250