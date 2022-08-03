More news, no ads

Fleet replacement, facility services and insurance premiums topped the list of payments made by West Suffolk Council during June.

The authority has just published its monthly list of payments over £250 to suppliers.

The list – which includes more than 750 different payments – also details the £130,243 paid to Barnes Construction as its work on the project to transform the former Post Office, in Bury St Edmunds, into retail units and flats nears completion.

West Suffolk House

Meanwhile, the West Suffolk Council document – published in full on its website – also includes a payment of more than £6,000 for play area equipment at Brandon Country Park, a payment of more than £4,000 for bins and thousands of pounds for bedding plants and hanging baskets.

The full list of June payments includes:

Motus Commercials Limited (purchases), fleet replacement: £291,687

Verse Facilities Management Limited, facility services: £280,372

Zurich Management Services Limited (T/A Zurich Municipal), insurance premiums: £277,216

Arthur J Gallagher Insurance Brokers Ltd, insurance premiums: £248,262

The Barnes Group Ltd T/A Barnes Construction, works carried out at BSE Cornhill site: £130,243

SRC Aggregates Limited, College Heath Road Mildenhall demolition works: £66,026

Various performing artists, artiste fees: £65,062

Cornerstone East Anglia Ltd, external wall insulation works – Shepherds Grove Park Court park home site: £64,675

WFL (UK) Ltd t/a Hall Fuels, fuel: £57,614

Roof Soleil Ltd, installation of solar PV; at Mildenhall Industrial Estate: £47,497

Greenheath Asset Management, repair to Toggam Solar Farm, New Fen Gravel Drove, Lakenheath following storm damage: £44,327

Agency staff fees: £43,828

Pick Everard, additional fee for charge control requests: £41,133

B&B providers, B&B accommodation charges: £37,008

Chargemaster Ltd t/a BP Chargemaster, provision and installation of EV charging points at St Andrew's Long Stay car park, Bury: £33,992

Greenheath Asset Management, hire of transformer for Toggam Solar Farm: £25,308

Suffolk County Council, Women’s Cycle Tour – contribution: £25,000

Abbeycroft Leisure, Women's Tour of Britain 2022: £23,000

Currie & Brown UK Ltd, WWD project management services fee: £20,000

Cobalt Telephone Technologies Ltd, RingGo fees: £18,781

Greenheath Asset Management, repair to station B transformer at Toggam Solar Farm: £18,459

CLC Contractors Limited, 2 and 3 Highbury Road Brandon: £15,508

Suffolk County Council, construction for new TRO (market): £15,396

Gipping Construction Limited, 27 Hollands Road Haverhill works carried out: £14,714

Suffolk County Council, Safer Stronger Communities Board – ECINS Anti Social Behaviour case management system: £14,412

Kamma Limited, sweeper licence fees: £14,062

Julia Hughes, Land rental for Toggam Solar Farm, New Fen Gravel Drove, Lakenheath – April 2022 to June 2022: £13,439

Landmark Scaffolding Limited, WSH scaffolding for rooflights access: £12,289

Currie & Brown UK Ltd, quantity surveying services fee: £12,000

Skips and Compactors Ltd, 40yrd open container: £11,216

Arlingclose Ltd, treasury management advisory service: £10,500

Abbey Glass Ltd, Mildenhall Bus Station public toilet door replacement and wind break installation: £9,723

Reactec Limited, HAV system: £9,418

Cadman Construction Ltd, replacement cladding Haverhill Leisure Centre: £8,897

Traffic Enforcement Centre, debt registrations: £7,657

Peter J Ward Nurseryman Ltd, summer bedding for Abbey Gardens and various sites: £6,989

Lark Technology Group, Moyse's Hall to install new radiators within the museum: £6,900

Playdale Playgrounds Limited, play area equipment for Brandon Country Park: £6,120

Dignity Funerals Ltd, public funerals costs: £5,968

Countrystyle Recycling, glass bottle bank emptying: £5,945

QMS Services Limited, Nowton Park gritting inclusive of parking spaces: £5,250

Purcell Architecture Ltd, professional services: £5,000

Cambridge Marquees and Events Ltd, extra hire costs: £4,791

Eastern Play Services Ltd T/A Eastern Landscapes and Fencing, Hardwick Heath supply and installation of fencing: £4,780

A2M Limited, 3 Jacqueline Close to carry out repairs/replace fence: £4,665

Skips and Compactors Ltd, skips: £4,414

Currie & Brown UK Ltd, project management services – Cornhill: £4,350

ESE World Ltd, bins: £4,037

Woolpit Nurseries Ltd, hanging baskets: £3,970

Peter J Ward Nurseryman Ltd, summer bedding for Abbey Gardens and various sites: £3,763

Southern Counties Roofing Contractors Ltd, 2 and 3 Highbury Road Brandon roof renewal: £3,459

E Harris t/a Tanners Wharf, rent for parking spaces – Shire Hall: £3,125

Clearway Enviromental Services (UK) Ltd, former Mildenhall Swimming Pool security shutter doors and windows: £2,955

Montagu Evans LLP, to provide further viability works: £2,800

East Fire Extinguishers & Alarms UK Ltd, the Athenaeum undertake intruder alarm upgrade works: £2,769

Dawsongroup Sweepers Ltd, sweeper off hire: £2,720

A2M Limited, Hollands Road Car park fencing removal and new fencing to close gap: £2,450

Variety of clamps – site visits and shipping fee, DuckDuck Ltd t/a Gridduck: £2,378

R. H. Landscapes and Maintenance Ltd, Hardwick Heath landscaping: £2,290

Lark Technology Group, Nowton Park EICR to visitors' centre: £2,093

R. H. Landscapes and Maintenance Ltd, Turner Close, Haverhill – supply and install feather edge boards, post and gravel board: £2,028

Venue Services Ltd T/A Venue Audio Visual, equipment for cabinet meeting at Mildenhall Hub: £1,610

Lark Technology Group, Newmarket Leisure Centre car park lighting repair faulty lights to columns: £1,470

Sodexo Limited, Platinum Jubilee Sunset Ceremony reception in the Athenaeum: £1,283

Adapt Limited, professional business writing training course: £650

G K Consulting, diversity training for managers: £250