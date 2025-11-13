West Suffolk Council said its early intervention work has prevented more than 200 households from becoming homeless in the past year.

In the 12 months to October 31, it has seen a 40 per cent increase in homelessness preventions, compared to the same period last year.

At the start of this month, the council which covers Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and Newmarketand Mildenhall, was continuing to support 61 households living in temporary accommodation.

West Suffolk Council's Rough Sleeper Service. Picture: West Suffolk Council

During the past 12 months, the council helped 153 households who were in temporary accommodation, out of homelessness, into a place they can call home.

Cllr Richard O’Driscoll, cabinet member for housing, said for affected households and individuals in West Suffolk, the threat of homelessness ‘must feel like a devastating experience’, describing it as a difficult and challenging time in their lives.

“Under our Housing, Homelessness Reduction and Rough Sleeping Strategy, West Suffolk Council is continuing to place an emphasis on early intervention, trying to prevent households from becoming homeless in the first place,” said Cllr O’Driscoll.

Cllr Richard O'Driscoll at Mildenhall property. Picture: West Suffolk Council

The council works with households by addressing rent debts, affordability and other issues that could be a barrier to them.

It also employs a Rough Sleeper Support Service, which encourages people who are rough sleeping to accept support and accommodation available to them.

The council also invests in temporary accommodation, which includes places for people who may need extra support.

On November 1, there were four people recorded as rough sleeping in West Suffolk, this number can change daily as people take up or leave their accommodation.

The Rough Sleeper Support Service works to help those battling with addiction and mental health challenges.

“That in turn means our attempts to get them supported in accommodation don’t always work.

“But we are dedicated to helping these vulnerable people and are buoyed by many success stories where our persistence has paid off, helping an individual turn their life around,” added Cllr O’Driscoll.

The Rev Robert Green, chair of trustees for Bury Drop In, said: “Bury Drop In is glad to partner with West Suffolk housing services, providing a twice-weekly opportunity for homeless and vulnerably housed people to have a hot meal and meet with supportive agencies.

“By working together, we can make significant and sometimes life-saving differences.”

If anyone sees or suspects someone is rough sleeping in West Suffolk, the quickest way to tell the council is through https://thestreetlink.org.uk StreetLink. This notifies the Rough Sleeper Support Service.