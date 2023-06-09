West Suffolk Council is consulting the public on the future of public drinking and begging bans in place across the district.

Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) provide the authorities with special powers to help combat anti-social behaviour in designated areas.

Currently, PSPOs in place for Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Brandon and Newmarket prevent people from drinking in the streets.

Begging is prohibited in Bury town centre, and the orders also prohibit the anti-social use of vehicles in the town centre and in Moreton Hall.

A PSPO requires dog walkers to bag and bin their dog’s foul across West Suffolk, and dogs are excluded outright from several areas.

Cumulative Impact Assessment (CIA) orders limiting the development and growth of licenced premises are in force in Bury and Newmarket.

However, the CIAs are soon coming up for renewal, and West Suffolk Council is obligated to consult the public on the effectiveness of these special orders.

A survey on local PSPOs and CIAs has been made available on the council’s website, with residents invited to have their say.