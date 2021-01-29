Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore has confirmed council tax will rise by 6.7 per cent from April.

The rise will represent a £15 per year increase for residents in a band D property. The force holds sway on its part of the council tax allowance.

Mr Passmore said the rise was needed to meet police costs across the county.

Tim Passmore, police and crime commissioner for Suffolk

"I take no pleasure at all in increasing the policing element of the precept but if we are to improve policing in the county it is absolutely necessary. It was not an easy decision and I appreciate the support of the panel to my proposal."

“Difficult decisions had to be made, but the overwhelming view of the public that I talk to say they want more officers policing the county and this proposal gives us exactly that."

