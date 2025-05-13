A Suffolk council is set to miss its net zero target by almost 10 years due to a lack of money, a report says.

West Suffolk cabinet members will meet next Tuesday to discuss pushing back the initial 2030 target to achieve net zero on its own carbon emissions until 2039.

The council's report says the decision is needed for reasons outside of the authority's control, as well as a lack of money to implement changes, with an extra £11.6 million council contribution still required to achieve net zero — the total bill is estimated at £41.8 million.

Cabinet members at West Suffolk Council are due to discuss pushing back the authority's net zero commitments by almost 10 years. Picture: Jason Noble/LDRS

On top of this, Cllr Gerald Kelly, the lead for governance and regulatory, is due to ask cabinet members to agree to invest an extra £250,000 for the installation of solar canopies at the Mildenhall Hub car park over and above the £1.3 million capital budget approved in September last year.

The extra money is required due to an increase in the cost of the technology needed to deliver the project.

The report says: "Approving a new route map is simply the means to show how the council could realistically achieve net zero, and when, given the constraints it faces."

Cllr Gerald Kelly will ask for an extra £250,000 to deliver the Mildenhall Hub solar canopies project. Picture: iStock

The council papers stress it already saves 2,000 more tonnes of carbon indirectly, through initiatives and projects, than its own direct emissions, making a greater impact on climate change in the short and long terms.

Nevertheless, despite its emissions being significantly lower than in 2019, when it declared a climate emergency, they are still 1,254 tonnes, or 25 per cent, above the target for achieving net zero by 2030.

A large part of the authority's emissions, the report says, are from its grid electricity consumption, which will naturally reduce as it gets less carbon-intensive and relies more on renewable energy.

Meanwhile, the council still has to deal with the emissions resulting from an increase in its operational activities, such as waste services and growth in housing.

For instance, the council has had to procure diesel vehicles for waste collection in order to address the immediate needs as a result of Simpler Recycling rules coming into effect next year.

The papers commit the authority to maintaining an open line of communication with residents and stakeholders to ensure transparency and accountability.