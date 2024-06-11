A council has warned of possible waste bin delays due to operational issues impacting their service.

West Suffolk Council has said the issues may result in delays to the garden waste service in places like Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Mildenhall and Lakenheath.

Residents have been asked to still leave their garden waste bin at their usual bin collection point.

Bin collections may be delayed in places like Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket. Picture: iStock

Areas which could be impacted include:

Barnham

Barningham

Barton Mills

Beck Row

Brandon

Burnt Fen

Bury St Edmunds

Elveden

Fornham St Martin

Great Barton

Great Livermere

Herringswell

Holywell Row

Ingham

Lakenheath

Mildenhall

Newmarket

RAF Lakenheath

Red Lodge

Risby

Rougham

West Row

Worlington