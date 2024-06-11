West Suffolk Council warns of possible waste bin delays in Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Mildenhall and more after operational issues
Published: 17:27, 11 June 2024
A council has warned of possible waste bin delays due to operational issues impacting their service.
West Suffolk Council has said the issues may result in delays to the garden waste service in places like Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Mildenhall and Lakenheath.
Residents have been asked to still leave their garden waste bin at their usual bin collection point.
Areas which could be impacted include:
Barnham
Barningham
Barton Mills
Beck Row
Brandon
Burnt Fen
Bury St Edmunds
Elveden
Fornham St Martin
Great Barton
Great Livermere
Herringswell
Holywell Row
Ingham
Lakenheath
Mildenhall
Newmarket
RAF Lakenheath
Red Lodge
Risby
Rougham
West Row
Worlington