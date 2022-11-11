On Thursday night's episode of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here? Matt Hancock took on the Tentacles of Terror bushtucker trial - and was almost bitten by a crocodile.

Despite faring well in the water-based trial, winning 11 meals for camp, the MP for West Suffolk also faced tough conversations with his campmates.

Earlier in the second instalment of his Jungle Jaunt, fellow contestant Scarlette Douglas, had a private 'clear the air' chat with the Mr Hancock - where they discussed his lockdown rule breaking during the Covid-19 pandemic.

What do you think of the MP for West Suffolk's time in the jungle so far. Picture: Suffolk News

Seemingly in a reflective mood Mr Hancock said: "I knew how people felt - that's why I resigned."

Since it was announced the MP was entering the ITV jungle, he has faced stinging criticism from his constituents back in Haverhill and Newmarket.

On the Haverhill Echo Facebook page Francis Rutter said: "He's certainly getting what he wants! On every screen, getting all the attention!"

Matt Hancock is currently in the I'm a Celebrity Jungle. Picture: ITV/Mark Westley

John Baker added: "Keep voting for Matt to do more bushtucker trials, he might get the message from home."

On the Newmarket Journal Facebook page Jody D'Arcy posted: "We didn't realise he'd gone, it's not like he actually works for his money!

Anthony Burke said: "Meanwhile Newmarket struggles along without our MP to call on."

Someone else who has not been impressed by Mr Hancock's time on the show is the chair of the West Suffolk Labour group and Haverhill South councillor David Smith.

MP Matt Hancock in the jungle. Picture: ITV

Cllr Smith said: "It is fair to say that many residents, myself included, have not been impressed by our MP’s decision to absent himself from the role that he has been elected and paid to do, in order to garner some PR and cash for three weeks work in Australia.

"I’m afraid I do not buy the line that he is doing it to raise awareness for dyslexia. I wonder why this has become an issue for him only since his ousting from the cabinet?

"It is my opinion that this is his exit strategy from politics, and a way of raising his profile – if that were necessary – in order to forge a new career once he has been deselected by his local party, let us not forget that he has already filmed another celebrity reality show – SAS Somethingorother."

Boy George will take on a trial alongside MP Matt Hancock. Picture: ITV

"I know that constituents have written to him recently, only to receive a bog standard holding email, but that is nothing new for him. I believe that it is rare for constituents to get a proper reply unless they chase it themselves.

With regards to surgeries, well, he just doesn’t hold them, unless you make an appointment in advance.

When he resigned from his post as Health Secretary I was quoted as calling him the Invisible Man of Haverhill.

He only turned up for photo opportunities or to claim credit for something that he had no hand in."

"The hope was, that as a backbench MP, he would turn his attention to the many problems in his constituency, and particularly Haverhill, such as the GP crisis, lack of NHS dentist provision, removal of hours from our ambulance service cover (all, you will notice, health related issues covered by his former brief), the inadequate public transport service, even before the recent cuts by Stagecoach, local opposition to the proposed anaerobic digestion plant. The list is endless."

"Sadly, our suspicions were confirmed and it has become increasingly apparent that he is only in it for himself and not his long suffering constituents who are, like many others in this country, suffering from a cost of living crisis caused by his party (or should I say ex-party now that he lost the whip) and in which he has been complicit during his time in government. He has not been a positive influence.

"His presence in the jungle is clearly not just a cause for local consternation, as witnessed in Wednesday night’s edition where several of his “campmates” questioned with understandable incredulity why he was there, and why he wasn’t at work.

"I am not impressed by our MP going AWOL."

Meanwhile, Travis Wright, an 18-year-old multimedia journalism student at West Suffolk College, in Bury, said: "Whatever you think of Matt Hancock, you do have to admit, and to be fair... he absolutely smashed that trial yesterday. 11 out of 11 stars is all those campmates could ask for, however it wasn't impossible to notice Chris Moyles and Sue Cleaver looked quite disappointed he did well, and will probably continue to begrudge him no matter what. Which to most of the electorate is probably fair play.

"He is quickly finding his feet in the camp, there was quite an awkwardly funny moment between himself and Babatunde Aleshe, as the comedian colloquially confronted the politician about his affair with Gina Colangelo. Hancock, obviously initially uncomfortable, did appear to appreciate the banter. I think there's a lot more of that to come, and perhaps more serious conversations from the likes of Sue Cleaver.

"The cloud of tension remains, but could be coming to more of a simmer than rising. We'll see, as Boy George and Matt Hancock go together in the next trial. An awkward pairing, but should make for more box office TV."

One disgruntled West Suffolk constituent watching last night gave this verdict : "Oh dear, day 2 of Hancock.

"He did his trial, got all the stars. He seems to be winning his fellow contestants round. I have to say though he is like a little puppy dog, I never really watched it last night, I was watching another programme on my iPad. My wife was watching though.

"I saw the bit where the footballer, Jill Scott requested the song Sweet Caroline. It was truly embarrassing, Matt has a creepy habit of constantly getting really close to the people on either side of him and then staring at them as though they are eating doggy treats, Seeking their approval.

"Shock of the night Hancock and Boy George were both selected to do the bush tucker trial. Apparently it’s the food one, looks like Cllr Drummond is going to get his wish and see Hancock eat various intimate parts of various animals. Other than that it was quite boring."

Also watching was Nicola Miller, from Bury St Edmunds, a Bury Free Press food writer and former NHS professional, she said: "GIFs of the I'm a Celebrity logos are everywhere.

"My favourite has a photo of Hancockodile Dundee with the text: "I'm a **** don't let me out of here". Permanently foisting him on Australia, a country that fought hard to keep covid from its shores, seems a bit harsh, though. I'm genuinely surprised they let him in.

"I've never watched I'm a Celebrity before, and I feel a bit grubby doing so- and even complicit -with his decision to enter the jungle while Parliament is sitting, a decision that has been criticised by so many, including members of his own party. The day after watching his entry into the jungle camp, I awoke with a sense of shame after witnessing the extremely visible pain on the faces of some of the other contestants."

At the end of Thursday night's episode it was revealed Mr Hancock has been voted to take on the next bushtucker trial alongside Boy George.

The duo will take on the infamous eating challenge, which will be shown on the ITV show tomorrow night.

When the former secretary arrived in the jungle, Boy George contemplated leaving the show because of his personal experience during the pandemic.