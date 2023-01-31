West Suffolk residents are likely to see their council tax bill increase from April.

The ten pence a week rise in the West Suffolk Council portion of council tax for band D properties is included in the council’s budget plans help to balance the books.

The proposals will be voted on at cabinet next Tuesday and be subject to a full council decision.

An officer’s report to be considered at the meeting states: “Council tax makes up approximately one fifth of the authority’s budget (exclusive of housing benefit) and therefore only goes a fifth of the way to paying for services.

“The budget for council tax is based on maximising our council tax receipts to protect services and to support our investment plans.”

Officers go on to explain that the maximum reduction to council tax through the local council tax reduction scheme (LCTRS) will rise to 100 percent in April, and the council will use its £227,547 from the government’s council tax support fund to reduce bills for more people.

Budget estimates for the next four years are also included in the papers for the meeting. The budget is predicted to be balanced for the next two financial years.

However, deficits of approximately £2.7 million and £3.7 million are currently expected from 2025 and 2026 respectively.

The report states: “Local authorities nationally are required to deliver more with less.

“We must continue to transform the way we work and the way we are funded in response to these challenges to meet future savings.

“The government has made it clear that budgets have to be balanced through reducing the cost of delivery, investment, income generation and local taxation.

“This year, the council will see an increase in funding from the government to assist with the expected impact on demand for council services.

“However, this will not completely neutralise the impact expected from the recovery from the pandemic or the current cost of living crisis.

“Nor will it address the financial challenges that already existed for local government following a decade of funding reductions and demand increases.”

Around £9.3 million worth of government grants is included in the budget for 2023/24.

Earmarked reserves are expected to be depleted as they finance investment projects – from £39.95 million currently to £34.15 million at the end of 2027.

In terms of spending, the budget includes an additional £240,000 a year of investment in the council’s waste and grounds maintenance team and £1.3 million of investment between 2023 and 2027 for open spaces, parks, museums and attractions.