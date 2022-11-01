Members of a district council's cabinet have been advised to vote against proposals for a 'sprawling' solar farm development when it comes up for debate next week.

Under current plans, the Sunnica Energy Farm would be spread over 621 hectares across four sites in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

These include Sunnica East A, located on land north of Freckenham and south-east of Islesham, and Sunnica B, situated between Freckenham, Worlington and Red Lodge.

Signs objecting to the Sunnica development in Suffolk

West Suffolk Council already operates a solar development at Toggam Farm, near Lakenheath.

However, this site is over 35 times smaller than the proposed Sunnica farm.

The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy will make the final decision on whether Sunnica should go ahead.

However, West Suffolk Council's cabinet will be registering its objections to the development at a meeting next Tuesday.

The national planning inspectorate has requested assessments of the site's potential impact, and a council spokesperson said this data is currently being compiled.

They added: "West Suffolk Council has expressed concerns over the impact to ecology and biodiversity, the local landscape, flood risk, traffic, as well as potential damage to the horse racing industry and tourism.

"It has also echoed safety fears raised by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service over the proposed battery energy storage system."

The council's cabinet member for planning, Cllr David Roach, said: "We are committed to solar and other renewable energy as part of our work to help tackle the climate change emergency.

"But this application, for all the laudable intentions, is too big and not in the right location.

"The result is that it could have a damaging impact on our communities, their homes and businesses, as well as to nature, the local landscape and more.

"That is why I will be asking my West Suffolk Council Cabinet colleagues next Tuesday to agree that we formally object to the proposals and call on the Secretary of State not to grant the application."