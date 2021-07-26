An annual grants scheme has opened to community groups, charities, voluntary organisations, faith groups and social enterprises in West Suffolk, hoping to invest more than £460,000.

West Suffolk Council's Community Chest initiative aims to help projects that meet its Families and Communities approach.

More than 30 organisations from across West Suffolk received funding for this current financial year.

Cllr Robert Everitt, the cabinet member for families and communities, at EPIC Dad's EPIC Centre in Risby with community interest company founder Richard Keeble. The not-for-profit organisation, which is focused on supporting fathers, father figures, and families, has won the backing of West Suffolk Council in the past.

Cllr Robert Everitt, cabinet member for families and communities at the council, said: "Our approach is about addressing the causes rather than the symptoms. If for instance, we can support an initiative that improves peoples’ health and wellbeing by making them feel less socially isolated, less lonely or more connected to their local community, then that is good for everyone.

“Equally if we can invest in initiatives that support and empower families in whatever shape or form that may be, or that help people deal with trauma, break patterns of abuse, that brings people together or provides a network that can help them in their lives, then that can strengthen families and add resilience to our communities, all of which has wider benefits for our society.

"I am proud of our West Suffolk communities and I’m delighted that we are able to continue to invest and support them in their work."

Among the groups that received previous funding was Suffolk Cruse Bereavement service who used the money to increase its contact line service.

“The number of bereaved people who contacted us increased over the year, particularly when each lockdown eased. We also noted an increase in the complexity of our clients' bereavement and their needs and the funding helped us to ensure they were supported from their first contact with us," said area coordinator Susannah Downing.

To apply for community chest funding, view the guidance and then complete the online application, by clicking here.

The funding is for 2022/23 and applications are open until midnight on Friday, October 29. Successful grants will be awarded in February 2022 and paid in April 2022.

