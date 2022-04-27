West Suffolk Council’s cabinet agreed a draft of the next local plan consultation last night, at West Suffolk House in Bury St Edmunds.

The West Suffolk Local Plan, will allocate and guide land for development and protection as well as policies including infrastructure up to 2040 - without a plan, it is believed development may still happen with the council or residents having less of a voice.

Consultation on the initial stages of the plan took place in October 2020 - with more than 3,500 public comments.

With those responses, the council created a Preferred Options document - the next stage of the process and the next part going out to consultation.

Councillor David Roach, portfolio holder for planning, said at the cabinet meeting on Tuesday evening: “It is important to note that the plan is still evolving, and no firm decisions have been made at this stage. This is not what the final plan will look like."

The consultation draft will now go to council on May 17, and if approved it will go out to public consultation from May 26.