A twice hourly service from Ipswich to Cambridge is among the options rail passengers are being consulted on.

The survey is part of Greater Cambridge Partnership’s proposed improvement options.

Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket stations are served currently once per hour on the line.

Newmarket railway station has one platform and one line. This would need to be bolstered if twice hourly services were to be possible.

The group is consulting on five options for greater public accessibility from the city, one of which includes boosting the train line. Attempts to increase services have fallen in the past due to the single track line outside Newmarket.

Suffolk County Councillor Alexander Nicol is keen for the improvements to be made.

He said: “It is evident that the current hourly service is not a robust alternative to car. Increasing the service is a long standing priority.”

Options for improving services to Peterborough are also on the table. The consultation closes on December 18.

To take part, visit: tinyurl.com/yxunfv5g

