Taxi drivers have given a mixed verdict on a council's potential u-turn over wheelchair accessible vehicles (WAV).

West Suffolk Council’s policy, which has been in place for a number of years, required any drivers replacing their vehicle to have a WAV, something they argued was not necessary.

Councillors agreed to a review in September 2020 and in August last year, a month before a survey was due to launch, taxi drivers across the district signed a petition objecting to the existing policy and took part in a strike.

Drivers also staged a protest outside West Suffolk House, the council's head office in Bury St Edmunds, handing over a general statement detailing their frustration at the policy.

In the autumn, the council carried out a study, looking at WAV provision, the advantages and disadvantages of merging the taxi zones for the former Forest Heath and St Edmundsbury areas into one and the age of the fleet.

Last week, it announced it was proposing to remove all WAV requirements for taxis, to create one single taxi zone and to increase the maximum age of vehicle limit from 10 to 15 years old to allow more time for the trade to recover from the pandemic, and for advancements in EV charging technology, infrastructure and vehicle options.

The new age limit however would still mean those taxis emitting the highest carbon emissions would be removed from the roads in 2025.

A council spokesman said: “We have listened to both taxi customers and taxi drivers and hope we have found a pragmatic solution they can get behind and work with us toward ensuring we have a thriving, safe, accessible and greener fleet.”

The authority’s latest proposals will be subject to consultation between March 23 and May 18.

Following the announcement, taxi drivers in West Suffolk have given a mixed reaction.

Gordon Playford, who has been a taxi driver in Newmarket for more than a decade, said: “It’s all good news and will take a lot of pressure off the drivers who have seen their work ratio go down with shops closing and through Covid.

“The council has listened to what we said and hopefully trade will pick up once racing starts again and when more people start coming out.”

However, Bury St Edmunds cab driver Mark Goodchild said removing the WAV policy completely was ‘not a good idea’ as there was still some need for those types of vehicles.

He added he was against merging Zones A and B as this would lead to some ranks being flooded and others left unattended, causing congestion and pollution as drivers would have to drive around to find a rank space.

In response, a council spokesperson said: "The policy of St Edmundsbury Borough Council and Forest Heath District Council which we took on when we became West Suffolk Council and in 2020 decided to review, requires all new or replacement taxis to be WAVs.

"The proposals, which aren’t yet out to consultation, make clear that this doesn’t mean the end of WAV provision in West Suffolk nor our legal duty to ensure provision is in place and customer needs are met.

"What the proposals do illustrate, as a collective package, is that we have listened to and responded to the views given by taxi customers and the trade.

"While the proposals offer a short term approach, we want to work with the local drivers, operators and the community to develop a long term comprehensive plan that balances an accessible and green fleet, with one which is safe and thriving.

"We did ask the trade for alternative ways of fairly administering a WAV policy and no suggestions were put forward.

"Once consultation opens, the trade will have a further opportunity to provide feedback."