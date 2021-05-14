A couple who failed to return text messages from a friend were found dead in a Bury St Edmunds property, an inquest heard.

Michael Hall, 49, of Bury St Edmunds, was found alongside his partner Charlene Spice, 35, slumped over a sofa at a property in the town on November 11 last year.

An inquest into their deaths, which opened at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich today, heard that Ms Spice, of Newmarket, was a known drug user.

The pair were discovered by a friend who had come to check the property after text messages to both went unanswered.

Paramedics were called to the scene and Mr Hall and Ms Spice were both pronounced dead.

Full inquests for Mr Hall and Ms Spice are scheduled for September 17 this year.

