A new home and garden store has opened in Lakenheath.

The shop, called Macs & Co, in High Street, has been opened by husband and wife team Natalie and Tony McManus.

The couple, both 36, have lived in the Suffolk village for 11 years after moving there originally to renovate a house.

Natalie and Tony McManus have opened a new home and garden shop in Lakenheath. Picture: Mecha Morton

They loved the village so much they stayed and decided to open a shop.

“There isn’t much in the village at the moment other than a Co-op and takeaways and we have been thinking about opening a shop for a while so that people didn’t have to drive everywhere to buy things,” said Natalie.

“We have had some great feedback so far and what surprised us is that people say it’s also great to have somewhere locally just to come and have a look around.”

The shop sells a wide range of goods from electrical and DIY equipment to gifts

The shop sells items for home and garden including tools, electrical equipment, decorating supplies for which they have teamed up with local companies.

It also sells garden products, gifts, greeting cards, and the couple have plans to open an ‘old fashioned sweetshop’ at the premises.

Aside from the running the shop, Natalie is a teacher at All Saints’ Primary School, in Newmarket, and Tony runs an electrician business called Amps-Mac Ltd.

Macs & Co employs four staff.

"We also get requests from customers and are happy to get things in for people," added Natalie.

"We are also thinking of starting a website for click and collect.

"With two children, and both having jobs, the shop certainly keeps us busy."